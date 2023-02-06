Two suspects sought for stealing car at knifepoint in Astoria, vehicle later found in Woodhaven: NYPD

Feb. 6, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for two men connected to an armed robbery that occurred on the night of Friday, Jan. 27, in the vicinity of Newtown Road and 41st Street.

At around 8 p.m. the 24-year-old victim met with a man who contacted him on Facebook Marketplace regarding the sale of a vehicle. The suspect pulled out a knife and took the man’s vehicle, police said. There were no injuries reported.

Less than a half hour later, police attempted a car stop of a stolen vehicle on Astoria Boulevard when the driver sped off. The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned at 86-15 Forest Parkway in Woodhaven in the 102nd Precinct. A second individual was caught on surveillance video exiting the abandoned vehicle, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the two suspects on Saturday and described the knife-wielding perpetrator as having a dark complexion, 5’6” in height, approximately 160 lbs, brown eyes, and believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, black knit hat, black facemask, and a gray hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect has a dark complexion and a slim build. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.