Step back in time for a roaring ’20s Gin Dinner at Tootles and French in Astoria

Aug. 13, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Get ready for an evening of glamour and excess at Tootles and French’s Roaring 20s Gin Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.

The wine bar and restaurant, located at 36-15 Ditmars Blvd., is offering a three-course dinner and three gin cocktails inspired by the Gatsby era. Guests are encouraged to step back in time by getting decked out in 1920s attire, from feathers and fringe to fedoras and glamorous style.

The Gin Dinner is the first of the wine bar’s kind, bringing something unique and fun to the area, while giving guests the opportunity to mingle with others and explore Gin cocktails they might not have tried before, while enjoying live music at the local gem.

“We have one of the largest gin selections in New York City, and my head bartender and I discussed the idea of, what if, instead of a wine pairing dinner, we tried a spirits dinner, with food paired with gin and gin cocktails,” said Chad Goldsmith, the owner of Tootles and French.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2023, is owned by Chad Goldsmith, who sought to offer more than just a wine bar, but a community space where guests can try different wines and spirits and explore an array of unique and delicious dining options. The space regularly hosts events, workshops, and classes, with themes for each month, including Pride Month this past June, where the space held events to highlight LGBTQ-owned wine companies.

“The concept of the whole place was to introduce people to food and drink that they’ve never seen that could potentially help a good cause, or highlight a brand that deserves to be shown,” said Goldsmith.

With the space’s wide array of gin, it seemed synonymous to build upon a 1920s theme when the spirit grew in popularity during prohibition for its ease and speed of production, making it easier to acquire than spirits like whiskey and gin. While a 1920s dress code is not required to attend, it certainly adds to the fun and the theme of the evening.

“All the speakeasies, all the behind-the-scenes places where they served alcohol were already illegal establishments, and the dancing and other things that came with that had no reason not to be there with it. So, a lot of classic cocktails originated then, and it made sense to do our first gin dinner like that with a 1920s theme.”

The event will feature gin by Gin EVA from Mallorca, a brand based in Spain. The space is in the process of finalizing its gin cocktail and food menu, but would prefer it to be a surprise for guests, which is what they normally do for their tasting events, for guests to keep an open mind to experience something new.

“We chose that brand because gin from Spain isn’t a thing you see every day and it’s not something everyone is serving,” said Goldsmith.

In addition to trying something new, the event is a great opportunity to mingle with new people, whether guests come solo or with a friend. Tickets for the gin dinner cost $120 per person, which includes all tax and gratuity.

“I think it’ll be a really unique thing to try and a lot of fun,” said Goldsmith. “At our events, it’s very common for people to come solo and make friends. We have a lot of event regulars that have met at events and now come together, and our events in general are designed to be very interactive with group conversation.”

To purchase a ticket to the event, visit their website to secure your spot.