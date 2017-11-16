Most recent
Queens communities gather at Borough Hall for festive Diwali celebration
Queens communities gather at Borough Hall for festive Diwali celebration

Nov. 9, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

Around 100 members of Queens’ Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain communities, along with local leaders, gathered together to celebrate Diwali at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center in Queens Borough Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Several Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain individuals and organizations were honored at the celebration as well.

The celebration kicked off with the lighting of the Diya lamp, which is meant to symbolize the holiday’s message of the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

More News
Queens real estate group CEO noticing trend of looks of home being prioritized over amenities

Nov. 6, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

There appears to be a growing trend of prioritizing the looks of a home over its amenities among potential home buyers across the United States. Eric Benaim, the founder and CEO of the Queens real estate group and brokerage Modern Spaces, points to people’s desire for attention on sites like Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok for playing a big role in this growing trend.

Autumn in Queens: Experiencing the magic of fall in New York’s largest borough

Oct. 5, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Queens, with its vibrant cultural tapestry and scenic beauty, undergoes a mesmerizing transformation every fall. From the historical neighborhoods to its expansive parks, this borough offers a unique blend of nature and urban charm during the autumn months. If you’re looking to experience the essence of fall while staying local, here are some top activities and spots to explore within Queens.

