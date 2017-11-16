Nov. 9, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

Around 100 members of Queens’ Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain communities, along with local leaders, gathered together to celebrate Diwali at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center in Queens Borough Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Several Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain individuals and organizations were honored at the celebration as well.

The celebration kicked off with the lighting of the Diya lamp, which is meant to symbolize the holiday’s message of the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.