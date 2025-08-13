Recharge your mind and body at the G.R.A.C.E. Wellness Market in Astoria

Aug. 13, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Get ready to bask in an afternoon of self-care at the G.R.A.C.E Wellness Market on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Astoria Park.

The wellness event, located at 19 19th St., Astoria on the North Lawn, will begin at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m, hosted by the locally based health and wellness non-profit group which is bringing over 45 vendors, live music, fitness classes, and more fun activities to the Western Queens community.

The event, which is open and free for all ages to attend, was created to recharge and renew participants’ bodies, minds and spirits. It includes a variety of speakers, classes like yoga and boot camp, and a group run, and giveaways, along with a wide array of vendors focused on holistic health, sustainability and self-care.

Some of the vendors at the event include farmers, artists, photographers, health and beauty services, pet wellness, holistic wellness, handmade goods, clothing brands, food and beverage vendors, non-profit organizations and informational booths to help visitors live their best health-filled lives. Vendors range from locally-based businesses to ones throughout NYC. Some Queens-based vendors include Astoria Warrior Apparel, Mae Del Essentials, Maki’s Donuts, Cam’s Urban Farm, Whisker’s Pet, and many more. The event provides the perfect opportunity to learn more about health and wellness in a fun and lively outdoor setting, especially as summer is beginning to wind down.

G.R.A.C.E. Wellness is a locally based non-profit organization that helps people empower themselves and find their purpose, learn more about health and wellness, and connect with others in the community. The organization’s name stands for get right and conquer everything. The organization hosts a list of wellness events throughout the year and also provides services such as peer-led support circles, community wellness markets, housing and resource navigation, mental wellness coaching, job readiness, and empowerment workshops.

To learn more about their Wellness Market and their other services, visit their website.