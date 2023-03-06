You are reading

Two men arrested on hate crime charges after spraying racial slur across front of Astoria restaurant: NYPD

The police have released photos of two men wanted for spraying a racist slur across the front of an Astoria restaurant last week (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

The police have released two men, pictured, wanted for spraying a racist slur across the front of an Astoria restaurant last month (Photos: The suspects (l.) via NYPD and Sunrise Chinese Restaurant, pictured in Sep. 2022, via Google Maps)

March 6, 2022 By Michael Dorgan

Police have arrested two men on hate crime charges for allegedly spraying a racist slur across a restaurant in Astoria last month.

Christopher Ordonez, 18, and Zlatko Basic, 20, were arrested Sunday, March 5, and each charged with one count of criminal mischief as a hate crime, making graffiti, and possession of a graffiti instrument, after they allegedly scrawled the N-word on a Chinese restaurant, according to police.

The pair allegedly sprayed the racist epithet across a roller gate at Sunrise Chinese Restaurant, located at 33-20 Broadway, at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, police said.

Ordonez, of Steinway Street in Long Island City, and Basic, of 37th Street in Astoria, used green-colored spray paint to plaster the word across the front of the restaurant. The hateful graffiti was around 16 feet wide and 14 feet high, cops said.

The alleged vandals then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police had called on the public’s help in tracking the pair and had released photos of the duo.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force has been investigating the incident with cops nabbing and arresting the duo Sunday morning.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Fired Starbucks worker behind Astoria store’s unionization gets reinstated — and $21,000 in back pay

An Astoria Starbucks worker who was fired by the chain last summer — in the midst of the store where he worked voting to unionize — has been reinstated and awarded more than $21,000 in back pay and penalties.

Austin Locke was sacked from his barista role at the 22-28 31st St. store in July, but has now gotten his job back after the chain settled a lawsuit with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) on Monday, Feb. 27, according to city officials.

Read More
0
Astoria Pool closed until next summer due to $19 million overhaul

Astoria swimmers will have to look elsewhere for a dip this summer as the neighborhood’s sizeable public pool gets a $19 million revamp.

The Astoria Pool, located between 19th Street and 23rd Drive in Astoria Park, is currently undergoing repair work, according to the NYC Parks Department. The agency hopes to reopen in the summer of 2024.

Read More
0
Load More Articles