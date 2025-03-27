You are reading

Op-ed | New York’s afterschool crisis: Restore the programs families rely on

Children participate in an afterschool program, engaging in activities that support their academic and social development—programs that are now at risk due to recent funding cuts. Photo courtesy of Riis

March 27, 2025 By Christopher Hanway

Every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., thousands of working parents across New York City face the same
urgent question: who will watch my child before I get home? For years, the answer was simple: a
trusted afterschool program where children could learn, build friendships and stay safe in a
structured environment.

But for the parents of seven-year-old Zahira, that answer changed overnight when her afterschool
program was abruptly defunded. Their work shifts don’t end when school lets out, and now Zahira
is left without homework help, tutoring, or time with friends. Like thousands of other families, they
are scrambling for alternatives—but there are no easy options.

How We Got Here

Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement once ran state-funded afterschool programs at PS 76 and
PS 171 in Astoria, Queens, serving over 300 children. Today, those slots are gone. Across the
city, settlement houses lost over 8,000 afterschool slots, leaving working-class and immigrant
families without vital support. In the Bronx alone, 4,000 slots vanished.

For years, afterschool programs were funded by the New York State Office of Children and
Family Services under the Advantage and Empire State Afterschool Programs. But in 2024,
Governor Hochul merged them into LEAPS (Learning and Enrichment After School Program
Supports) to expand access.

However, the restructuring left many communities with fewer afterschool slots than before.
Demand for LEAPS’ funding far exceeded the budget, leaving many previously state-funded
programs listed as “approved but not funded.”

While some upstate areas, like Fulton and Albany, saw modest funding increases, NYC and
other urban centers faced devastating cuts, despite sky-high demand for afterschool
programming.

Afterschool Programs Pay for Themselves

Afterschool programs help children succeed, boost school attendance, support working families
and save taxpayers money. It’s no surprise that 94% of parents in New York are satisfied with
afterschool services and 88% want more public funding for them.

Every $1 invested returns at least $3 by boosting academic performance and reducing juvenile
crime, which peaks between 2pm and 6pm. New York spends between $748,000 to $892,000 a
year to incarcerate one young person. Preventing just a few incarcerations saves millions.

A Smart Investment for New York’s Future

Instead of shifting resources from one region to another, New York must expand the total funding
pool so that all communities, rural and urban, receive the support they need. Time is running out
as the FY 25-26 budget is finalized. Albany must allocate $155 million in additional LEAPS funding
to restore seats for children across the state.

An investment of just $23.6 million would fully restore the 8,000 afterschool slots lost in settlement
houses, allowing providers to bring back academic enrichment, social development and nutrition
programs.

New York now has a choice: invest in children today or pay the price later. When children have a
safe place after school, they stay in class, stay out of trouble and thrive. When parents can work
with peace of mind, businesses benefit, and communities grow stronger.

The question isn’t whether we can afford afterschool programs – it’s whether we can afford to let
thousands of kids fall behind. The choice is clear.

 

*Christopher Hanway is the Executive Director of Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, a community-based non-profit organization based in Astoria that provides comprehensive programs to youths, families, immigrants and older adults in the western Queens community.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

