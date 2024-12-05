Op-ed: Navigating economic stability amid immigration policy changes

Dec. 5, 2024 By Richard Khuzami

As the new Trump administration approaches, one of the first acts they have committed to is the removal of undocumented individuals from the country. As the inauguration draws closer, it is imperative to address the potential economic trauma that could result from this process.

Migrants are drawn to the United States by perceived economic opportunities. In certain occupations, there are not enough workers to fill all the positions needed. This is particularly true in the construction, food service, and agricultural industries. Reducing the pool of job seekers in these sectors could lead to significantly reduced productivity and profitability, potentially driving many businesses to bankruptcy.

These industries are essential to our economy. Viable construction capabilities are crucial if we are to address housing shortages. The cost of food is directly tied to our ability to maintain farms and processing plants. Restaurants, operating on razor-thin margins, depend on immigrant labor to continue serving their customers.

So, how do we reconcile these issues with the need to control immigration and ensure that only responsible individuals remain in the country?

One solution is to allow firms that currently employ undocumented workers to sponsor those who have proven to be valuable assets to their business. This sponsorship would enable these workers to stay in the country to work, with the sponsoring business responsible for their health, safety, and welfare, ensuring that the workers do not rely on government handouts. They would be allowed to stay for a specific amount of time, which could be renewed by the employer. Also, if feasible, prevailing wage should be applied to make sure they are filling unfilled positions, not replacing American workers.

We can reasonably assume that any worker an organization is willing to sponsor is a responsible individual who, in the long run, would be an asset to our country. Therefore, there should be a pathway for these workers to obtain a green card. To prevent this from evolving into a long-term indentured servitude situation, it is essential to establish a clear pathway to documentation fror these workers.

In conclusion, as we navigate the complexities of immigration policy, it is crucial to balance the need for control with the economic realities of our essential industries. By implementing a sponsorship program, we can ensure that valuable workers remain in the country, contributing to our economy and society. This approach not only supports businesses but also provides a humane and practical solution to the challenges of undocumented immigration. Let us work together to create policies that foster economic stability and uphold the values of opportunity and responsibility.

*Richard Khuzami is the President of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association