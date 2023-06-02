Northwell Health opens $4.3 million practice in Astoria

June 2, 2023 By Julia Moro

Northwell Health announced the opening of its $4.3 million, 8,500-square-foot practice located at 21-21 31st St. in Astoria.

This multidisciplinary practice offers specialists in cardiology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, pulmonology, thoracic surgery, transplant hepatology and urology. The location also provides access to various other specialists at Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side and nearby Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.

“We are pleased to expand our services in Astoria,” said Kevin Beiner, senior vice president and regional executive director of Northwell’s western region. “As we partner with the diverse Queens communities, we continue to seek ways to fill gaps in care while offering a world-class patient experience. We look forward to offering more and more services in the local communities in the months to come.”

This practice features 16 exam rooms, one procedure room, one pulmonary function test room and one echocardiogram/stress test room. The location is also staffed by 10 physicians and 15 support staff.

“Northwell Health Physician Partners continues to grow its physician clinical care footprint in northwestern Queens,” said Mark Talamini, MD, senior vice president and executive director of Northwell Health Physician Partners. “It also shows our commitment to providing easy access to a range of different services in the neighborhoods where our patients live and work.”

Northwell is New York state’s leading healthcare provider, with 21 hospitals about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 929-457-7650 or visit the northwell.edu website.