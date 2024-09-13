Newly launched condominium in Astoria surpasses sales milestone in under six months

Sept. 13, 2024 By Staff Report

The Siena Condominium at 31-27 Crescent St. has achieved a significant sales milestone, surpassing 50% of its units sold since its launch in March 2024, according to an announcement by Park Construction Corp. and The Gavrilov Grasso Team of The Corcoran Group.

The seven-story luxury development features 28 one- and two-bedroom residences, many of which include private outdoor spaces.

Designed with an emphasis on both elegance and functionality, each apartment boasts an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and wide-plank European oak hardwood floors.

Kitchens are outfitted with custom European cabinetry, quartz waterfall countertops, Grohe fixtures, and premium stainless steel Bosch appliances. Bathrooms feature European porcelain tile, custom vanities, soaking tubs, and rain showers.

Siena Condominium residents also benefit from a host of modern amenities, including a virtual doorman, a fully-equipped fitness center, a package room, and bike storage.

The building’s rooftop deck serves as its centerpiece, offering expansive views, Italian porcelain tilework, lush landscaping, and ample space for dining and relaxation.

The condominium is conveniently situated near the N and W subway lines at the Broadway station and the Astoria route of the NYC Ferry, providing easy access to Manhattan.

Prices for the remaining units start at $745,000. More information is available at sienacondos.com.