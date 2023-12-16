MTA worker assaulted with a mop while on-duty at the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station: NYPD

An MTA worker was assaulted in broad daylight while she was on-duty at the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 reported that the 37-year-old MTA employee was standing on the northbound N train platform at the station at around 12:15 p.m., when a stranger picked up a mop and threw it at her, striking her in the face.

The unidentified man fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said, adding that the victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital Queens by private means for treatment.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday and described him as having a dark complexion, being approximately 30 to 40 years of age and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a multi-colored keffiyeh scarf around his neck, and a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 10, the 114th Precinct has reported 262 robberies so far this year, nine more than the 253 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 3.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.