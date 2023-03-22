LIC’s Datalogz raises $2.3M is seed funding, aims to end ‘business intelligence sprawl’

March 22, 2023 By Bill Parry

Long Island City-based tech startup Datalogz announced it raised $2.3 million in seed funding after successful pilots with Fortune 500 companies. Datalogz is a Business Intelligence Ops platform that aims to end analytics sprawl.

Companies today have an ever-growing pile of reports on data and while the abundance provides access to information that these companies need to succeed, the high volume frequently becomes unmanageable. The number of reports isn’t just overwhelming, but it increases risk.

The so-called “BI sprawl” becomes a threat when companies reach an unmanageably high volume of reports being created. Reporting mistakes result in enormous costs, reduced data integrity from data propagation in BI tools, and causes security risks. The lack of optimization in the BI environment drives up unnecessary data warehouse spend, licensing costs, duplicate computing, cloud stage fees, and more.

“As a data analyst and BI Admin at JetBlue, I experienced firsthand the pain of a sprawling BI environment — limited observability, tool overload, and huge costs associated with running reports that nobody ever read,” Datalogz CEO and Co-Founder Logan Havern said.

As enterprises invest in cloud migration and digital transformation, the top-down mandate to be “data-driven” is nearly universal — but more often than not it results in the generation of hundreds of thousands of reports that go unread, costing companies millions and posing a significant risk.

Datalogz helps organizations overcome these issues by plugging into the metadata and logs from BI tools to instantly identify and recommend solutions for duplication, misreporting, inefficient queries, anomalies in usage, and unwanted costs.

By connecting their existing BI tools with the Datalogz platform, BI admins, heads of data and chief data officers can instantly assess and manage the thousands or even millions of dashboards and reports being generated. The platform detects critical issues such as downtime, duplication and governance risk, and offers real-time recommendations and workflows for reducing duplication, flagging anomalies and updating stale data sets.

BI Ops creates the guardrails that make enterprise-wide BI initiatives successful by increasing optimization and leveraging best practices from DevOps. With Datalogz, data, and analytics leaders have a new tool that can streamline their decision-making, improve data reliability and governance, and optimize their BI infrastructure and architecture.

“Just as DevOps revolutionized software development and deployment 15 years ago, BI Ops will transform the way that organizations manage and derive insight from their data and metadata,” Havern said.

After graduating from the Berkeley SkyDeck Accelerator in September 2022, Havern and his team have engaged in successful pilots with Fortune 500 companies that prove potential cost savings in the millions within the first year.

“Logan and the Datalogz team are hungry, empathetic to the users they serve, and have the right experience to help data-driven organizations cut costs, reduce risks, and increase efficiency within their business intelligence environment,” said Guy Filippelli, managing partner at Squadra Ventures. “We’re excited to support Datalogz mission to improve the applied usage of data across industries and sectors, making data more accessible and impactful.”

Funding will be used to continue the validation of consistent use cases for enterprise customers, build out critical risk and compliance features, and develop additional integrations with data tools. The full team will collocate in New York at their HQ in Long Island City. With the funding, Filippelli joins the Datalogz board of directors.