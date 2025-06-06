You are reading

Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria to celebrate 100 years of faith and community

Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church is located at 21-47 29th St, Astoria. Via Google Maps

June 6, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

A cornerstone of Catholic life in Astoria will celebrate a century of faith and service this weekend.

Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, located at 21-47 29th St., will mark its 100th anniversary with a special Mass on Sunday, June 8, at 11 a.m. Bishop Robert Brennan, head of the Diocese of Brooklyn, which encompasses Brooklyn and Queens, will lead the celebratory liturgy.

The centennial Mass will honor the parish’s deep roots in the Astoria community and its legacy of worship, education and outreach over the past century.

The church was established in January 1924, when then-Bishop Thomas E. Molloy appointed Father Michael D. Lopez to form a new parish in northwestern Queens. The first Mass of the new parish was celebrated on Jan. 27, 1924, in a private home on Ditmars Boulevard and the original church building was completed in 1925

The current church building, a mid-century brick and limestone structure, was designed by the noted ecclesiastical architect Henry V. Murphy and completed in the 1950s to accommodate a growing Catholic population in Queens during the postwar boom.

Today, Immaculate Conception Parish is known for its diverse congregation, welcoming parishioners from a wide range of cultural backgrounds. It offers Masses in multiple languages and hosts ministries that reflect the changing demographics of the neighborhood while continuing its long-standing commitment to Catholic education and community outreach.

Immaculate Conception has served generations of Catholic families in Astoria and neighboring communities. Over the years, the parish expanded to include a rectory, a convent, and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Academy, which continues to educate children from Pre-K through 8th grade.

