Housing lottery opens for 19 income-restricted units in Astoria, starting at $2,850

June 19, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 19 units in an 8-story mixed-use building at 37-42 30th St. in Astoria.

The building features 63 total residences, with 44 being at market rate. The other 19 units that have been set aside are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Nine of the units set aside are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,850. No more than three people can reside in each of these units. The combined annual household income must add up to $107,109-$189,540.

The other ten units are two-bedroom units that cost $3,200 a month in rent. Up to five people can live in one of these units. Each household must make $124,218-$227,500 a year.

Amenities available within each unit include intercommunication devices, washers, dryers, dishwashers, high-end countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, air-conditioning, patios or balconies and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests.

Other amenities available at the building include an outdoor rooftop terrace, storage, security cameras, green space and other outdoor areas, bike storage lockers, a gymnasium, an elevator and an accessible entrance. The building is also smoke-free.

Convenient mass transportation is available near the property. The 36th Avenue and 39th Avenue subway stations, which each service the N and W trains, and the 36th Street subway station, which services the M and R trains, are nearby. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q101 and Q102 lines.

Local schools situated within close proximity to 37-42 30th St. include P.S. 112 Dutch Kills, I.S. 204 Oliver W. Holmes and Q258 Energy Tech High School. The Dutch Kills Playground is also nearby.

The building was designed by MEI Architects. The developer is Jack Fang of FH 2Bro Builder Corp.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 37-42 30th St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by July 8. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 37-42 30th St. Apartments, c/o Tax Solute Consulting, 670 Flushing Ave., Suite #316.