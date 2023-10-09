Five Below discount store opens in Ditmars section of Astoria

Oct. 9, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A new Five Below discount store has opened in the Ditmars section of Astoria and residents have been flocking to the location to pick up products that are less than $5 each.

The national discount retailer had its soft opening on Oct. 1 at 22-13 31st St., a new development situated near the Ditmars Boulevard station that will soon house other big-name companies including Target and Burlington. Five Below held its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 6, a company spokesperson told the Astoria/Queens Post.

The Astoria location is the Philadelphia-based company’s fourth in Queens, following on from locations on 48th St. in Long Island City, Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, and Cooper Avenue in Glendale.

As with its other chain of stores, the new Five Below store offers products that are less than $5 each, plus a small assortment of products priced from $6 to $25.

A lot of the company’s products are aimed at children and teens, with the Astoria store being a bright space with funky-looking signs.

The store offers a range of discounted products including toys like action figures, remote control cars, and games, as well as candy bars, lollipops, sodas, and snacks. There is also an arts and crafts section, fitness equipment including soccer balls and basketballs, and beauty products such as eyelashes, lipsticks, and “Hello Kitty” branded makeup cases.

The store is also stocked with Halloween-themed items including masks, costumes, t-shirts, and Halloween decor, while other items include clothes like training tops and socks, as well as tech accessories like earphones and phone chargers. Greeting cards for special occasions can also be picked up.

A spokesperson for the company said the opening is part of the Five Below’s overall growth plan. The company operates more than 1,400 stores across 43 states, the spokesperson said.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion throughout New York’s five boroughs,” a Five Below spokesperson said. “We’re even more excited to bring extreme value to consumers – with unlimited possibilities – and have them embark in the fun of treasure hunting throughout the aisles of Five Below.”



Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

The Astoria/Queens Post reported in 2018 that Target plans to open a 47,000-square-foot space inside the 31st Street development in Astoria, where Five Below has opened. Target confirmed the plans to the Astoria/Queens Post last week but was unable to provide an updated timeline for opening.

Meanwhile, a new Burlington store will open later this fall at the development offering products for the home, as well as clothing for ladies, men, and children. There will also be a selection of footwear, baby items, pet merchandise, and other goods including gifts and accessories, according to the Burlington.