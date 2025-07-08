Firefighters battle scrapyard fire on Astoria–East Elmhurst border: FDNY

July 8, 2025 By Bill Parry

The FDNY battled a fire at a scrapyard along the Astoria and East Elmhurst border on the night of Monday, June 7.

FDNY dispatchers received a call just after 9 p.m. of heavy fire and smoke at the Super Scrap metal recycling company located at 69-15 Astoria Boulevard North between Hazen Street and 70th Street.

Heavy smoke billowed over the Grand Central Parkway and St. Michael’s Cemetery as firefighters were forced to deal with the weight of the materials in the scrap yard. They knocked down the main body of the fire and brought it under control at 10:08 p.m. with no injuries reported.

FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.