FDNY EMT charged with attempted murder in unprovoked Astoria shooting: DA

Nov. 22, 2024 By Bill Parry

A Southeast Queens FDNY emergency medical technician is criminally charged with attempted murder and other crimes for the unprovoked shooting of a 36-year-old man on Steinway Street in Astoria in late August, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday.

Isaiah Keller, 26, of 147th Street in Jamaica, was arrested by the NYPD on Tuesday morning and booked at the 114th Precinct in Astoria. Keller was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Wednesday on a criminal complaint charging him with attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and other related crimes for allegedly shooting the victim on Aug. 31.

Keller and the victim did not know each other.

According to the charges, video surveillance showed Keller arriving in Astoria at approximately 2:51 a.m. and walking through the neighborhood. At around 3:55 a.m., Keller walked up behind 36-year-old Eric Connor in front of a home at 21-28 Steinway St., a half-block north of Ditmars Boulevard, and interacted with him, saying, “Oh, you think you’re that guy,” before he took out a handgun and fired it twice, striking Connor in his left thigh and right heel, according to the criminal complaint.

Keller ran away from the crime scene. Police from the 114th Precinct responded to the location and found Connor with two gunshot wounds.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Connor to Elmhurst Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his femur. Surgeons inserted an intramedullary rod in his left thigh to keep his femur straight, according to the criminal complaint. He is continuing to receive medical attention for his injuries.

“This defendant, who is an FDNY EMT, is entrusted with saving the lives of his fellow New Yorkers,” Katz said. “As alleged, Isaiah Keller broke that promise and shot a man in the streets of Astoria in the early morning hours of August 31, causing serious injury.”

Keller was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Maria Gonzalez and was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. If convicted, Keller faces a potential maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

“The allegations against EMT Kelleher are reprehensible,” FDNY Spokesman Jim Long said. “The FDNY will fully cooperate with the criminal investigation,” and the member faces termination pending the outcome of this case.”