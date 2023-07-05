You are reading

DOT truck explodes on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City: FDNY

A DOT truck caught fire and exploded on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

July 5, 2023 By Bill Parry

An explosion stunned lunchtime crowds along Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City Wednesday afternoon.

A truck from the city’s Department of Transportation was parked on Vernon near 47th Avenue when it caught fire and exploded just after 1 p.m. on July 5. The four DOT employees who were working on pothole repairs in the Long Island City area parked their truck and went to a nearby restaurant for lunch. They noticed the vehicle smoking and it eventually caught fire before ultimately exploding, causing the evacuation of several stores and restaurants along the corridor.

None of the four DOT employees were injured in the blast.

“Safety of our employees and others is a top priority and we will investigate today’s truck fire,” a DOT spokesman said.

While the DOT workers were unharmed, two civilians suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention from EMS at the scene, according to the FDNY.

There were no injuries to firefighters who responded and brought the fire under control a short while later.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Celebrate Pride: Discover LGBTQ-owned businesses in western Queens

June 29, 2023 By Jessica Militello

Pride month is well underway and each year the celebration only seems to get bigger than the last. Western Queens has a ton of reason to celebrate with so many LGBTQ-owned businesses in the area. From delicious restaurants, to bars, and barber shops, here’s a list of places to check out in Astoria, and Long Island City for any month of the year.

Read More
0
Load More Articles