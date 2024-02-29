You are reading

Deli worker attacked by hammer-wielding suspects in botched Astoria robbery: NYPD

Two robbers using hammers to break into display cases at an Astoria deli attacked an employee who tried to stop them. NYPD

Feb. 29, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for two men who attempted to rob a corner deli near the Woodside Houses and attacked a store employee who tried to stop them.

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 14, when the two suspects walked into the store located at 48-02 Broadway at 10 p.m. and began hitting the display cases with hammers. When a 24-year-old worker came out from behind the counter to confront them, they began striking him with the hammers, causing lacerations and bruising to the victim’s head and body. His assailants fled the store in an unknown direction.

According to an NYPD spokesman, the robbers took a bag before leaving and it was determined that the bag was empty—so the pair essentially got nothing.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the wounded worker to Elmhurst Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as having medium complexions, with both wearing black face coverings that hid their features at the time of the incident. One wore a black bubble jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers. The second man wore a black hooded winter jacket, blue jeans and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 25, the 114th Precinct has reported 44 robberies so far in 2024, 5 more than the 39 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Assaults are way up in the precinct with 93 reported so far this year, 35 more than the 58 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 60.3%, according to CompStat.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
3 men sought for armed robbery in East Elmhurst home invasion near LaGuardia Airport: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly robbed an East Elmhurst man of tens of thousands of dollars during a home invasion early Monday morning.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery at a townhouse located at 108-09 Ditmars Blvd. near 29th Avenue just south of LaGuardia Airport.
The victim had pulled up in front of his home just before 2 a.m. when he was approached by three suspects. One of them pulled out a firearm and forced him inside the townhouse where they stole around $30,000 in cash and a safe that contained an unspecified amount of jewelry, before exiting and driving off in a silver four-door SUV, police said.

Read More
0
Brooklyn man charged with manslaughter, DWI, for Astoria collision that killed his wife: DA

New details have emerged in the case against a Brooklyn man who allegedly crashed into several cars in Astoria last week while driving drunk, and then drove off in the wrecked vehicle to a residential block in Maspeth four miles away with a gravely injured passenger. The passenger turned out to be his wife, who later died, and the boozed driver told investigators that the couple was being followed when the collision occurred, according to the criminal complaint.

Rey Perez, 27, of Caton Avenue in Flatbush, was arraigned on Friday in Queens Criminal Court on charges of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and other crimes for speeding through stop signs last Thursday morning, crashing into another vehicle and two parked cars, before speeding from the scene to Maspeth where he sought help for his wife, 29-year-old Bridget Enriquez, who later succumbed to her injuries.

Read More
0
Woman sought for slashing cabbie during a robbery near LaGuardia Airport: NYPD

Police are searching for a woman who attacked a cab driver in East Elmhurst during a robbery more than two weeks ago.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 11 after the cabbie picked up the suspect in Manhattan. The driver told investigators that the woman initially wanted to be taken to LaGuardia Airport but instead decided to be dropped off  nearby in front of 89-00 23rd Ave. at around 2 a.m. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles