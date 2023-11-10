You are reading

Bronx man busted in Astoria hit-and-run that killed Brooklyn man: NYPD

A Bronx man was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal hit-and-run in Astoria last month that killed a Brooklyn man. (File photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Nov. 10, 2023 By Bill Parry

A Bronx man was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 9, and booked at the 114th Precinct in Astoria, where he was charged with murder in connection with a fatal hit-and-run just five blocks east of the precinct on the morning of Friday, Oct. 20, according to the NYPD.

Zahir Williams, 24, of Beck Street in the Bronx, was taken into custody nearly three weeks after he allegedly ran over Francis Ortega, 50, of Division Avenue in Brooklyn, at the intersection of Astoria Boulevard South and Steinway Street.

Police from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle at the location and found Ortega lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive,a ccording to authorities. EMS responded to the scene and rushed Ortega to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Williams was behind the wheel of a BMW that was traveling eastbound on Astoria Boulevard South when he struck Ortega and then ran away from the scene of the collision southbound on Steinway Street.

In addition to the murder charge, Williams was also hit with gang assault and vehicular assault charges, police said. His arraignment is pending.

