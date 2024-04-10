Astoria’s Frank Sinatra School of the Arts to present 16th annual film festival next month

Apr. 10, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

The Frank Sinatra School of the Arts (FSSA), a performing arts education in Astoria, has announced its 16th Annual Film Festival for Friday, May 3rd.

The festival, featuring the cinematic talents of its students, is set to commence at 6 p.m. at FSSA located at 35-12 35th Ave. in the Tony Bennett Concert Hall, which is named after the school’s illustrious founder and late entertainer, Tony Bennett.

The films, influenced by the works of renowned directors Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick, cover a broad spectrum of genres, from deep narratives to intense thrillers, reflecting the diverse experiences of students in New York. These works aim to highlight the multicultural backdrop and individual identities of the FSSA student community.

The event will proceed with the senior film students presenting their projects at 8 p.m. at the Museum of the Moving Image, located directly across the street from the festival’s initial venue. The senior showcase is set to explore deeper personal and societal themes, marking the culmination of the students’ four-year journey in film study and production.

Established by Tony Bennett, the FSSA has become an integral part of arts education in New York City, providing high school diplomas across six arts majors: fine art, dance, vocal and instrumental music, drama, and film.

For further details on the festival and to secure tickets, visit the event website. Additional information about the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts and its programs can be found on the school’s website.