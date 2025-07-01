Astoria Has Pride annual picnic celebrates community and resilience at Socrates Sculpture Park

July 1, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

Western Queens wore rainbow colors on its sleeves this weekend.

A crowd of Astorians filled the green space of Socrates Sculpture Park in Astoria on Saturday, June 29 for the third annual Pride in the Park Picnic. Hosted by Astoria Has Pride (AHP), the community gathered for a festive afternoon of self-acceptance, inclusivity and empowerment.

The park came alive with live performances from drag queens and queer musicians, a relay race organized by Orange Theory Fitness, a puppy pride contest, raffles, local vendors showcasing handcrafted products, and more. The annual picnic had no shortage of entertainment for the attendees.

From noon to 6 p.m., the family-friendly event kicked off with introductions from hosts Brian Martinez, the founder of AHP and owner of Fresco’s Cantina and Fresco’s Grand Cantina, Jomil Luna, Hassan and Robert Garcia. A group of elected officials and community advocates addressed the crowd, calling for renewed resilience and emphasizing self-pride.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who attended the annual picnic, affirmed the importance of hosting community events in an era when civil rights are under threat.

“We will never stand down. We will always stand up for all of our communities because we inexplicably are tied together,” Richards said.

State Senator Michael Gianaris praised the crowd for the increased voter turnout in the primary election last Tuesday. Gianaris continued with confident reassurance in the fight against political oppression.

“We’re going to do everything we can to represent the people of this city, whether you be a member of the LGBT community, or an immigrant or anyone that this federal government is trying to oppress,” Gianaris declared. “We’re not going to let it happen.”

Council Member Tiffany Caban reminded the attendees that Pride Month also celebrates self-love and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, Caban provided updates on her work as the Co-Chairperson of the LGBTQIA+ Caucus in the NYC Council, passing legislation that protects the rights of transgender individuals.

In place of Governor Kathy Hochul’s attendance, Garcia read the last two paragraphs of a proclamation from the New York State Executive Chamber. “We will continue to encourage and support environments that allow individuals to freely display their personal expression and identity,” a section of the proclamation read.

Daniel Dromm, the co-founder of the Queens Pride Parade and former Council Member, asserted the dire need to “stand up and fight Trump” and champion marginalized communities.

Local vendors from Astoria also participated in the celebration of LGBTQ+ resistance. Megan Thomas, the owner of Bejeweled by Meg, appreciated what she witnessed as “the power of community” in Astoria.

Kaela Yee and Nikki M., the owner and vendor of Lez Crafter, respectively, enjoyed their first year as featured merchants of the AHP picnic. The pair has worked at the front door of ICON, a beloved LGBTQ+ bar in Astoria, and believed in the importance of neighborhood camaraderie.

“We have become very connected with the Astoria community,” Yee said. “We trust that everyone here is going to have a good time and that it’s always going to be a safe place.”

Jose H., the owner of JR Ceramics and Pacha Ceramics, has lived in Astoria for 27 years and, alongside his partner, valued the community-building aspect of the AHP picnic. “It’s really nice to see people come out and connect with the queer community,” Jose shared.

Kiesha Jenkins, the owner of Hoop Du Jour Embroidery and a longtime Astoria resident, described the festivity as a cherished occasion among LGBTQ+ vendors for celebrating Pride in western Queens.

“There’s so many people in the community that make amazing things, and they don’t always make it into the bigger markets,” Jenkins said. “Having the opportunity to have more specialized events like this is really great.”

For more information on Astoria Has Pride events, visit their Instagram.