Astoria Cook Club brings neighbors together through monthly potluck meetups

July 2, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Something’s definitely cooking in Astoria, thanks to the monthly potluck meet-ups hosted by Sweet Tones founders Toni Critelli and Mike Mroz, known as the Astoria Cook Club.

The potluck meetups, which have been taking place at Our House Astoria, located at 23-71 31st St. since the start of the year, offer a fun, low-pressure way for locals to try recipes from around the world and share their creations with neighbors. The alcohol-free gatherings encourage community-building through food and conversation in a creative, relaxed environment.

“I feel like our community is so strong to bring this here and cater it specifically to Astoria and bring people together in an environment that didn’t necessarily involve bars,” said Critelli. “I think we do have a big community who are looking for more of a wellness lifestyle, connecting with people in a very relaxed environment, and that’s kind of where it first started. My partner and I were trying to find people in the area where we can connect with people over food, who genuinely enjoy trying new recipes and trying new things.”

Critelli and Mroz, who live in Western Queens, first built local connections after launching Sweet Tones Desserts in late 2023. Their gluten- and dairy-free treats—like strawberry jam pop tarts and rosemary focaccia muffins—are sold online, at pop-ups, and through community markets and shops like the Astoria Farmers Market, The Honey House, and InCasa.

After bonding with the community through their desserts, the idea for a cooking club grew naturally. A friendship with Earth and Me founder Kayli Kunkel led to an opportunity to host the events at Our House, a cozy coworking space co-owned by Kunkel. Each event is themed around a specific cookbook or cuisine, with participants choosing a dish to prepare ahead of time and bringing it to share.

Whether you’re a kitchen novice or an experienced cook, the meetups offer a welcoming space to explore new dishes and make new connections.

“Something we’ve been trying to do is choose themes that have ingredients that are very accessible to Astoria,” said Critelli. “For example, on June 27, we did a Mediterranean summer theme, and I feel like, what’s great about Astoria is we have so many great Euro markets, so I think that’s something people are really excited about.”

The club typically hosts 15 to 20 guests per event. Attendance costs $10, which goes directly toward renting the space. Subscribers to the club’s email list receive early access to sign-up info a day before the event is announced on Instagram. Space often fills quickly.

The warm, flexible setup at Our House has made it an ideal venue.

“[At Our House] it’s really beautiful and it’s just a really cute space,” said Critelli. “They just updated the patio and there’s more seating in the back, so there are a lot of possibilities. It’s also nice because the owners let you curate the space in a way that works for your event, so it’s great to have that control and shape the space around whatever environment makes the most sense for how many people we get.”

Participants are encouraged to stay within each event’s theme but are welcome to adapt recipes or bring dishes they feel comfortable making.

“If guests like, they can choose a recipe from the meet-up’s particular theme, but follow a recipe they already know or one that they like better,” Critelli said. “This gives participants the ability to express themselves the way they’d like and cook according to their own comfort level and preference.”

“I’m not really strict about it—some [cooking] clubs are—but I feel like everyone has their own comfort level,” she added. “Some people feel okay with following a recipe in a book; others don’t, so I give them that flexibility.”

Astoria Cook Club meets once a month on Friday evenings at Our House Astoria. To join or sign up for the email list, follow @AstoriaCookClubNY on Instagram. Space is limited, and there is currently a waitlist for upcoming events. Donations are also welcome to help cover supply costs when the organizers pay out of pocket.