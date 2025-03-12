You are reading

Shop small and win prizes with Destination Ditmars Spring bingo in Astoria

Spring Bingo starts on March 20-April 20 with prizes and discounts from local businesses. Photo credit: Destination Ditmars Merchants Association. Via @ditmarsblvd on Instagram

March 12, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Shoppers in Astoria can enjoy exclusive savings and exciting prizes with the launch of the first-ever Spring Bingo from the Destination Ditmars Merchants Association.

The event, designed to support small businesses and encourage community engagement, kicks off on March 20 and offers participants over $250 in savings at local stores along and near Ditmars Boulevard.

For $30, shoppers can purchase a Spring Bingo card, which features a variety of participating businesses. Each time a customer makes a purchase at one of these locations, they will receive a stamp on their card and qualify for a special discount, which can be used once per business.

Once a participant gets Bingo, they can head to The Brass Owl at 36-19 Ditmars Blvd. to turn in their card. The first three players to complete Bingo will win a prize, and one grand prize winner will be selected from those who stamp every box on their card.

Spring bingo participants can stop by The Brass Owl once they’ve completed bingo. Photo credit: The Brass Owl

Destination Ditmars Merchants Association is a local non-profit organization that supports local businesses in the Ditmars Blvd area. The group organizes events to boost businesses, build community, and support one another throughout the year. This latest event is the perfect way to welcome in the Spring when warmer weather and longer days entice residents to be more socially connected and spend more time outside.

Queens Room offers a buy one get one half off happy hour drink for Spring Bingo. Photo credit: Queens Room

The Spring bingo event has an array of local favorites involved, including Queens Room, where players can get a buy one get one half off happy hour drink, a pass for two guests at the QED, a $10 yoga class from Yug Wellness, one complimentary glass of wine from Tootles and French, and many more fun discounts and offers from the area.

Participants have until April 20 to visit as many local shops as possible and enjoy the perks while shopping locally. Even if customers miss out on bingo, they can still enjoy many fun activities and prizes from the game, making it well worth it. 

Yoga class at Yug Wellness, one of the participating businesses involved. Photo credit: Yug Wellness

Visit Destination Ditmars’s Instagram to find out which businesses are participating and to read the full list of rules and details.

A copy of the flyer for Spring Bingo that shows all participating businesses and discounts. Photo credit: Destination Ditmars Merchants Association.

