Astoria businesses launch crowdfunding campaign to restore holiday lights on Ditmars Boulevard

Nov. 18, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A group of Astoria businesses has launched a crowdfunding campaign to illuminate Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue with festive holiday lights.

The Destination Ditmars Merchants Association, which includes The Tiny Owl, The Brass Owl, The Bier and Cheese Collective, Queen’s Room, Rivercrest, and The Honey House, has raised approximately $9,000 toward its $18,000 goal to bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood.

While some lights have already been installed on both streets, the group still needs to raise an additional $9,000 to complete the project and brighten the remaining sections.

Rivercrest co-owner Ciara O’Sullivan said Destination Ditmars took over the boulevard’s holiday lights for 2024 after the previous organizer stepped away last year. This left Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue without Christmas lights for the 2023 holiday season.

Each business in the collective has put money toward the 2024 holiday lights and the association is now seeking donations from other local businesses and individuals in the community in order to reach its $18,000.

O’Sullivan said individuals can donate to the campaign by buying Ditmars Boulevard tote bags, which are currently on sale for $30 in each of the member businesses and other establishments in the area.

Anyone wishing to donate can also bring cash to the Tiny Owl at 31-21 Ditmars Blvd. or by donating online at Give Butter.

O’Sullivan said holiday lights can help contribute to the seasonal cheer in the area, adding that the local community felt their absence last year during the holiday season.

“A lot of the community really does appreciate the lights,” O’Sullivan said. “I know it’s something that’s so simple, but I feel like it really just brightens up the streets and offers that holiday cheer. It kind of beautifies the streets in our neighborhood.

“Ditmars and 23rd Avenue is a very special part of Astoria, so we wanted the community to be happy that their lights are back up.

O’Sullivan added that Destination Ditmars is hoping to continue organizing the area’s holiday lights in the coming years and believes the lights can have a positive impact on local businesses and on community spirit.

“I don’t think it hurts (local businesses) just because it does make the street look that much more festive,” she said. “We all came together as a community to get those lights up, so it does give a sense of unity among the community.”