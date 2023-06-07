Long Island teen indicted on manslaughter charges in crash that killed 16-year-old boy in Astoria: DA

June 7, 2023 By Bill Parry

A Long Island teen on Wednesday was indicted by a Queens grand jury on manslaughter charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in Astoria in April.

Yaser Ibrahim, 18, of Levittown, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Bruna Dibiase on an 11-count indictment charging him with manslaughter in the second degree; criminally negligent homicide; assault in the second degree; leaving the scene of an incident without reporting; failing to stop at a steady red signal; operating a vehicle at unreasonable speed; driving in excess of the maximum speed limit; operating a motor vehicle or permitting it to be operated in this state without having in full force financial security; two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a tinted window and operating or driving a motor vehicle without a license.

According to the charges, at around 9:45 p.m. on April 10, Jaydan McLaurin, of the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City, was riding an electric Citi Bike through the intersection of 21st Street and 21st Avenue in Astoria when he was struck by a speeding 2022 BMW X7 heading southbound on 21st Street. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Ibrahim, drove away from the scene. The vehicle was located several blocks away from the collision scene with significant front-end damage to the bumper and to the windshield.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed McLaurin to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from severe head and body trauma, according to the charges.

According to the charges, Ibrahim admitted to investigators that he was driving the BMW at about 45 to 50 miles per hour when he struck McLaurin. The posted speed limit on 21st Street is 25 miles per hour. He told police he stopped and saw the debris from the Citi Bike, got nervous and left the scene. Ibrahim could not produce a valid driver’s license or insurance and had only a learner’s permit.

“The rules of the road and licensing requirements exist to prevent tragedies like this one,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “We will hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the young victim and his loved ones.”

Justice Dibiase set a return date for July 20. If convicted, Ibrahim faces up to five to 15 years in prison.