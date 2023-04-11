You are reading

Teen cyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Astoria Monday night: NYPD

A Long Island man was arrested Monday and charged in the hit-and-run collision that killed a 16-year-old cyclist in Astoria Monday night. (File/Lloyd Mitchell)

April 11, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 16-year-old boy riding a Citi Bike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Astoria Monday night.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist struck at 21st Street and 21st Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on April 10.

Upon their arrival, officers found the victim lying on the roadway with severe trauma to his body. EMS responded and rushed the teen to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jaydan McLaurin, who lived at the Ravenswood Houses, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that McLaurin was riding a Citi Bike e-bike northbound on 21st Street and as he approached the intersection of 21st Avenue he was struck by a man driving a 2022 BMW X7 that was traveling southbound on 21st Street. The driver of the SUV never stopped and continued southbound on 21st Street, police said. The BMW was found unoccupied a short while later at 23rd Street and 22nd Drive.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad identified the motorist as 18-year-old Yaser Ibrahim of Bloomingdale Road in Levittown, Long Island.

Ibrahim was taken into custody without incident a short while later and brought to the 114th Precinct, where he was booked for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving without a license and driving with a tinted windshield.

