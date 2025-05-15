May 15, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Getting farm-fresh fruits and vegetables without breaking the bank just became more accessible in Astoria, thanks to a new initiative by Hellgate CSA.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the neighborhood’s longest-running community-supported agriculture group has launched a half-share program aimed at increasing affordability and flexibility for local residents.

The new offering allows members to pick up produce every other week, an effort to reduce cost and food waste for smaller households while still supporting sustainable farming. As always, members receive a rotating selection of fresh, seasonal items, including vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, and even tortillas from small farms across New York and New Jersey.

“By offering half-shares this year, we’re doubling down on our mission to make fresh food more accessible,” said Denise Bolognino, Hellgate CSA’s director, who has been with the group since 2006. “We know from previous years that some smaller households have been reluctant to join because of the quantity of produce or the upfront costs, so we are excited to have found a way to lower potential barriers to access.”

Founded in 2005 by AmeriCorps volunteer Cara Frazier with support from Just Food, Hellgate CSA began as the Ravenswood CSA, operating out of the senior center at NYCHA’s Ravenswood Houses in Astoria. The name was later changed to Hellgate in tribute to the neighborhood’s iconic Hellgate Bridge.

Today, the CSA sources its fruits and vegetables from Hepworth Farm, a certified organic, seventh-generation family farm in Milton, NY. Mushrooms come from Two River Mushrooms in Milton, NJ, and fresh tortillas and corn chips are provided by Tortilleria Nixtamal, a family-owned business based in Corona.

“Living in Queens, it felt very important to offer fresh tortillas to our members,” said Bolognino. “Mushrooms have been an extra fun add-on, and the two go so well together that CSA night in my house is often also mushroom taco night.”

Members typically pay for the season in advance, which helps support small farms while ensuring consistent access to nutrient-rich, locally grown food. This season, which runs from June 10 through November 18, offers shares featuring approximately 12 items harvested within 24 hours—varied weekly based on what’s in season.

To further reduce barriers, Hellgate CSA also offers subsidized shares based on household income and flexible payment plans. Members are encouraged to donate to support low-income neighbors who want to participate in the program.

Volunteering remains a core part of the Hellgate CSA model. All members are required to volunteer for at least one shift during the season at Steinway Reformed Church on Ditmars Boulevard, where the CSA is based. Tasks include unloading delivery trucks, weighing produce, dividing fruit shares, and distributing food to fellow members.

Hellgate CSA hosted their first pop-up in Astoria at the end of April. Photo credit: Hellgate CSA.”Volunteering is a fundamental component of CSA culture, since it helps members to feel involved in the immediacy of the supply chain,” said Bolognino. “Our CSA members speak really positively about their volunteer experience, because it helps them to get to know their neighbors. From an idealistic perspective, we’re strengthening the community by introducing neighbors and asking them to collaborate on an urgent task, but in reality, it’s also a terrific way to swap recipes and learn about cooking with unfamiliar ingredients.”

Hellgate CSA kicked off its 20th season with a community pop-up event in Astoria in late April, building excitement for the months ahead. With signups now open, the organization is calling on local residents to take part in a grassroots effort that supports both their health and their neighborhood.

Visit the Hellgate CSA’s website to learn more about its new half-share initiative or to become a member for the season.