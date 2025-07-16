Queens Craft Brigade to host 8th anniversary celebration in Astoria

July 16, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Queens Craft Brigade (QCB) is getting ready to blow out the candles to celebrate their eight-year anniversary this Saturday, July 19, at Katch Astoria.

The special event, located at 31-19 Newtown Ave., marks nearly a decade of giving local makers a platform to sell their work and connect with the community as they showcase everything from paintings, jewelry, knitwork and much more.

“In a city that often feels dominated by big brands and fast turnover, surviving and thriving for eight years is no small feat,” said Robert Duffy, QCB’s founder. “This anniversary is a celebration of the artists who’ve stuck with us, the neighbors who show up month after month and the belief that local creativity matters.”

QCB was founded in 2017 when Duffy observed a lack of opportunities at the time for local makers to sell their work and connect with others. After taking matters into his own hands, he formed the brand which offers more than just a space for vendors, but a place to build connections and community amongst each other and the neighborhood. Since then, QCB has become a monthly meet-up space typically held at Katch Astoria, which often has festive themes throughout the season, from a Pride market in the month of June, to Halloween and Holiday markets, and more. This year, their eighth season began on May 17 with a festive season kickoff event.

The event on Saturday is not just a celebration for QCB but for makers and the community alike. The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at noon and run until 5 p.m. It will feature dozens of local artists and designers, special surprises for those in attendance and a festive birthday vibe throughout the event, offering a fun weekend event to attend with family and friends.

For more information about Queens Craft Brigade and its upcoming market, follow them at @queenscraftbrigade or visit their website.