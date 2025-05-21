Haraz Coffee House brings upscale Yemeni café culture to Steinway Street in Astoria

May 21, 2025 By Jessica Militello

A new addition to Steinway Street in Astoria is offering more than just coffee—it’s providing a sophisticated, alcohol-free gathering space deeply rooted in Yemeni culture.

Haraz Coffee House, located at 25-43 Steinway St., opened its doors in March and has already made a name for itself with its upscale design, imported Yemeni coffee and welcoming atmosphere. The café sits in the heart of Little Egypt, a culturally vibrant section of Astoria known for its Middle Eastern businesses and community spaces.

Owner Ahmed Moustafa, who previously launched Haraz’s SoHo location, said his motivation for opening in Astoria came from a desire to create an inclusive late-night space for the neighborhood’s diverse population, especially young people who prefer a social environment without alcohol or hookah.

“The reason I got into this business, and specifically this franchise, is for the youth who don’t drink or smoke hookah,” said Moustafa. “They need a place to connect, study, and hang out; so it’s not just about the coffee, it’s a gathering place in the community.”

Haraz Coffee House is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and until 1 a.m. on weekends, offering a cozy, modern space ideal for studying, remote work, or socializing. The café’s interior blends modern design with Middle Eastern architectural elements, reflecting its cultural roots while providing a clean and contemporary aesthetic.

The coffee is sourced directly from Yemen’s Haraz Mountains, known for producing beans with fruity, wine-like, and chocolatey flavor profiles. Popular drinks include hot and iced pistachio lattes, Adeni chai, Harazi mufawar, cold brew, matcha, and mango dragon fruit tea.

“The beans are very unique,” Moustafa explained. “We’re introducing Middle Eastern spices and taste to the coffee experience.”

The café also serves a rotating selection of pastries and sweets made in a central kitchen for Haraz’s NYC locations. Favorites include Dubai tres leches, saffron cake, Nutella-banana loaf cake, tiramisu, and savory options like spinach puff pastries and butter croissants.

Moustafa, who previously worked in accounting, said the decision to expand to Queens felt natural.

“We chose Astoria because it’s such a culturally rich and diverse neighborhood,” he said. “If you want to meet different people or try authentic cuisine, it’s all here.”

As Haraz Coffee House settles into the community, Moustafa hopes it becomes part of the daily rhythm for families, students, creatives, and professionals alike.

“Beyond the coffee, we want Haraz to be a community space—somewhere that brings people together,” he said. “We’re looking forward to sharing this Yemeni tradition with Queens.”

For more information, visit harazcoffeehouse.com or follow them on social media.