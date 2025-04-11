Explore Astoria’s Little Egypt during Arab American heritage month

April 11, 2025 By Jessica Militello

In Astoria’s Little Egypt, food is more than a meal—it’s heritage passed down through generations.

Tucked along Steinway Street, between Astoria Boulevard and 28th Avenue, is one of Queens’ most flavorful corridors—home to long-standing Middle Eastern restaurants, fragrant coffee shops, and vibrant hookah lounges. Many of these family-owned businesses have been part of the community for decades, serving authentic meals, desserts, and drinks with deep cultural roots.

With April marking National Arab American Heritage Month, it’s the perfect time to explore the neighborhood and celebrate its rich culinary and cultural offerings. From bold brews to sweet bites and unforgettable meals, here are some must-visit spots in Little Egypt to honor Arab American heritage—one delicious stop at a time.

Levant

25-64 Steinway St.

Levant is a neighborhood favorite that serves authentic Middle Eastern cuisine with a modern twist. Some of the restaurant’s favorites include its baklawa, mix grill platter, and chicken shawarma feteer. The eatery makes all of its bread and wraps daily.

Qahwah House

22-37 31st St.

Qahwah House is a cafe open from 7 a.m. to midnight. It serves Yemeni-style coffee, such as Sana’ani and Qishr coffee, as well as espresso, cold brew, and tea. The space also offers an array of authentic desserts, such as freshly made Sabaya and Khaliat Alnahl, a soft and buttery cheese-filled roll drizzled with honey.

Mokafe

25-73 Steinway St.

Mokafe is a spacious cafe that serves halal sandwiches, coffee, tea, and pastries. Some of their favorites include pistachio croissants and avocado toast. They also have a list of hot drinks like salted caramel latte and lavender vanilla matcha tea.

Duzan

24-11 Steinway St.

Duzan is a perfect place for delicious food without breaking the bank. The Middle Eastern eatery serves dishes like beef lamb shawarma, French fries, and a shawarma mix bowl. The restaurant offers an array of plates and sandwiches and is available for dine-in and take-out.

Zyara

25-53 Steinway St.

This quaint eatery offers delicious, authentic food and a variety of delicious dishes and sandwiches to choose from. From Turkish eggplant to grilled branzino and lamb over hummus, customers can dine in or enjoy their food to-go.

Sands of Persia

25-01 Steinway St.

Sands of Persia is an upscale lounge and restaurant with a glamorous atmosphere. It serves food, decadent desserts, and hookah, including dishes like its Persian Masala chicken sandwich, halal chicken wings, and special masala fries. The lounge is perfect for a special occasion or a fun night out with friends.

Sabry’s Seafood

24-25 Steinway St.

This local seafood gem serves favorites like BBQ Branzino Egyptian style, grilled calamari, shrimp scampi, and more. The spacious restaurant is the perfect place for a get-together with friends or a low-key date night.

Kebab Cafe

25-12 Steinway St.

Kebab Cafe is a long-standing family-owned restaurant in the Astoria community. It serves Persian grille, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cuisine. The restaurant is particularly unique in that the chef, Ali, prepares and serves each dish while interacting with guests as he prepares their meals. Some favorite dishes include the lamb shank and chicken kebab platter.

Hayati Lounge

25-47 Steinway St.

Hayati Lounge is a hookah and dessert lounge that also serves mocktails, Moroccan tea, decadent dessert shakes, and sweets like baklava, kunafa, and cheesecake. The venue is a great place to visit on the weekends or for a fun date night idea.