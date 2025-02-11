East Elmhurst 7-Eleven store sells winning Take 5 ticket in Sunday drawing

Feb. 11, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one lucky ticket holder has won the top prize of $34,832.50 in the Feb. 8 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #32127B, located at 87-16 Astoria Blvd. in East Elmhurst.

TAKE 5 is a New York Lottery draw game where players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing takes place twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

TAKE 5 prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing, giving the winner ample time to claim their prize. The New York Lottery encourages players to check their tickets and to bring any winning tickets to authorized Lottery retailers or claim centers to collect their earnings.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-2024 to benefit public schools throughout New York State.

For individuals who may be struggling with gambling addiction, the New York Lottery provides resources through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org. New Yorkers can also call the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY to 467369 for assistance.