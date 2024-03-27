You are reading

Affordable housing lottery opens for recently completed 19-story residential building in Astoria, rent starts at $3,105

Construction has finished for a 19-story, 165-unit residential building known as the Winslow at 26-25 4th St. in Astoria. Photo by Michael Young.

Mar. 27, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 50 affordable units in the newly-constructed 19-story residential building at 26-25 4th St. in Astoria.

Photo by Michael Young

Known as the Winslow, this building stands at 204 feet tall and spans 289,000 square feet. There are a total of 165 units in the building, with studio to three-bedroom rental apartments. It is situated between 26th Avenue and 27th Avenue.

Of the 50 affordable units in the lottery, nine are studio, 22 are one-bedroom and 19 are two-bedroom. All of them are meant for residents earning 130% of the area median income (AMI). The monthly rents are $3,105 for the studio units, $3,317 for the one-bedroom units and $3,963 for the two-bedroom units.

The area median income for the studio units ranges from $106,458-$146,900. Up to two people are meant to live in those units. The area median income for the one-bedroom units ranges from $113,726-$165,230. As many as three people can reside in these units. The two-bedroom affordable units range in area median income from $135,875-$198,250. Between two and five people are meant to reside there.

Amenities for residents in the building will include a communal lounge, a business lounge, a fitness center, coworking facilities, a children’s playroom, a shared laundry room, on-site parking and bike storage. There are also multiple outdoor areas, including a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Midtown, Manhattan skyline.

Photo by Michael Young

The 30th Avenue subway station, where the N and W trains run, is located a short distance east of the building. Additionally, the Astoria Ferry is located just south of the Winslow, granting residents convenient access to numerous destinations along the East River.

The property features a 101-vehicle parking garage for residents. There is also a 7-story annex at the eastern end of the property.

Those interested in applying for the affordable units can do so by clicking here. Requests for applications can also be submitted by mailing a self-addressed envelope to Tax Solute Consulting C/O 26-25 4th St. Apartments at 670 Flushing Ave., Suite 316 in Brooklyn, NY, zip code 11206.

Prospective renters are required to meet the income and housing size requirements in order to apply. Those who live in New York City receive a general preference for units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by May 20.

The building was designed by the architecture firm J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty. The real estate agency Nooklyn is handling leasing for the units there.

Photo by Michael Young

While the building itself is completed, there is still some construction work being performed. A small portion of the front sidewalk on 4th Street is being worked on.

