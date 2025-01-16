Astoria’s Beer Garden deli sells winning TAKE 5 ticket in Jan. 15 drawing

Jan. 16, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

One lucky winner in the Jan. 15 Take 5 Midday drawing will soon claim a top prize of $18,298.50, thanks to a ticket sold at the 30th Ave Deli Inc., dba Beer Garden Deli, located at 37-04 30th Ave. in Astoria.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the midday drawing, with Take 5 numbers drawn from a field of one through 39. New Yorkers can tune in for the Take 5 drawings daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prize claims for any Lottery draw game can be made up to one year from the date of the drawing.

This latest win adds to Astoria’s streak of recent lottery luck, including a $50k Powerball winner reported in the neighborhood in November.

The New York Lottery, recognized as North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributed $3.8 billion to benefit New York public schools in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

For those who may struggle with gambling addiction or know someone in need, help is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, the state’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369).