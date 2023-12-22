Astoria man indicted for deadly stairwell shove: DA

Dec. 22, 2023 By Bill Parry

An Astoria man has been indicted by a Queens grand jury on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for allegedly pushing his 60-year-old neighbor down a stairwell in their apartment building causing fatal injuries early last month, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

Kevin Ogara, 44, of 44th Street in Astoria, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

According to the charges and video surveillance footage, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, Reme Montalvo Peredo, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, approached Ogara’s fourth-floor apartment and entered through an unlocked door.

Montalvo Pereda then left the apartment followed by Ogara, who pushed him. The pair then argued before Monatalvo Pereda walked away toward the staircase. Ogara followed Montalvo Peredo to the top of the staircase and shoved him from behind.

Later that evening, first responders found Montalvo Peredo unresponsive on the stairwell landing. EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria with a skull fracture, cerebral edema and a hypoxic brain injury. He died from his injuries three days later on Nov. 6.

“We will argue that the victim was walking away from the defendant when he was ruthlessly shoved down a flight of stairs to his death,” Katz said. “Attacked from behind, the victim was unable to defend himself. We will be standing up for him in court and seeking justice on his behalf.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Edwin Novillo ordered Ogara to return to court on March 5, 2024.