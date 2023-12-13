You are reading

Shocking twist: Astoria staircase fall deemed homicide, NYPD says

The death of a man at an Astoria apartment house last month was reclassified as a homicide investigation, according to the NYPD. File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Dec. 13, 2023 By Bill Parry

 

A man who fell to his death down a flight of stairs in an Astoria apartment building last month was murdered, the NYPD announced Tuesday.

The NYPD said that the incident was not an accident and that the case has been classified as a homicide. The determination was based on an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The incident, according to police, allegedly took place at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Cops from the 114th Precinct in Astoria were called to the scene and discovered a 60-year-old man who had fallen down a staircase inside 28-04 44th St.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Mount Sinai Queens where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Nov. 7, police said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. An NYPD spokeswoman could not provide a description of a suspect on Wednesday saying that there have been no arrests and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Dec. 14, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

As the Christmas holiday draws near, the Queens community is brimming with jolly activities to look forward to this weekend. No matter the preference, these events range from Christmas productions and concerts to festive movie screenings and comedy shows, where there is something in store for everyone to have a memorable weekend.

Read More
0
Op-Ed: Decoupling Child Care

Dec. 14, 2023 By Diana Limongi

Right now, families who need and rely on child care assistance in New York State are prohibited from using child care for any time outside scheduled work. 

Read More
0
Op-ed: Expanding opportunities for Queens restaurants

Dec. 13, 2023 By Thomas Grech

However, despite our tireless efforts, the simple truth is that owning a small business in New York City has also never been more challenging. That’s particularly true for local restaurant owners, who are now dealing with ever-increasing red tape, the uncertainty surrounding outdoor dining, rising costs and persistent staffing shortages.

Read More
0
Load More Articles