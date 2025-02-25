Astoria bar to host 39th annual Daddy Tapes Benefit to support heart health awareness

Feb. 25, 2025 By Colum Motherway

For nearly four decades, the Daddy Tapes Benefit has brought together local musicians and music lovers in support of the American Heart Association.

Now in its 39th year, the beloved annual event—founded by musician Bill Popp—returns on Sunday, March 9, for an afternoon of live performances and community spirit.

This year’s benefit will take place at Irish Whiskey Bar, located at 28-48 31st St. in Astoria, beginning at 2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to donate at the door, with a suggested contribution of $10, though all donations are welcome to help support heart health initiatives.

A staple of the New York music scene, the Daddy Tapes Benefit has grown into a cherished tradition, celebrating both live music and a meaningful cause. This year’s lineup features a diverse mix of artists and genres, including:

Reel Celtic (Traditional Irish music)

Peter Chance (from Too Many Lauras)

Andy Sydor

Anne Husick and Friends

Zoe Over Zero

Rick Rocker

Sea Monster

Bill Popp and The Tapes

In addition to the musical lineup, attendees will be able to enjoy the ‘Sunday Night Irish Whiskey Bar Bluegrass Jam’ starting at 7 p.m. This is a fun and lively way to wrap up the evening and continue the tradition of musical collaboration that the Daddy Tapes Benefit has come to be known for.

For Bill Popp, the founder of the event and son of Daddy Tapes, this benefit is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a deeply personal tribute to his father, who passed away from heart disease in 1986.

The very first Daddy Tapes Benefit was held on what would have been Daddy Tapes’ birthday, March 10, 1987, at the legendary CBGB club.

“My goal at the time was for the benefit to become an annual event that would raise money through the efforts of live music and help those suffering from heart disease,” said Popp.

“My father was my closest friend and the biggest supporter of my music career. After his death, I wanted to keep his spirit alive, so by doing a benefit in his memory and donating the money to the American Heart Association, I’ve done just that.”

The benefit’s first six years took place at CBGB, a venue synonymous with the New York punk and rock scenes. However, in 1993, it found a new home at Kenny’s Castaways, where it remained for the next twenty years.

After Kenny’s closed in 2012, the event moved around Manhattan, finding temporary homes at venues such as The R Bar, The DeLancey, The Bowery Electric, and The Parkside Lounge. Despite these changes, the Daddy Tapes Benefit continued to thrive, raising thousands of dollars each year for the American Heart Association.

This is the second consecutive year that the Daddy Tapes Benefit will be held at the Irish Whiskey Bar in Astoria.

“My father was born and lived in Queens his whole life, so why not have the benefit in Queens? It’s sort of like a homecoming, and to have it in Astoria makes total sense since we play many of our shows in Astoria,” Popp explained.

The event’s new home is a fitting tribute to the neighborhood where Daddy Tapes spent much of his life and where Bill Popp continues to live and work today.

This year’s benefit will also highlight the incredible local talent in Astoria, as well as notable musicians from Manhattan and beyond.

Over the years, the Daddy Tapes Benefit has featured a variety of performers, with acts spanning rock to punk, folk to blues, and everything in between. Past performers have included rock legends such as Danny Kalb, founder of the Blues Project, punk cabaret singer Nellie McKay, and guitarist Lenny Kaye.

The event’s ability to bring together such diverse acts is one of the reasons it has become so beloved in the local music scene.

The Daddy Tapes Benefit has been instrumental in raising money for the American Heart Association and supporting those affected by heart disease. Since its inception, the benefit has become a local institution with a dedicated following of fans and supporters.

One of the event’s defining features is its community aspect, with local musicians, friends, and family coming together to honor the memory of Daddy Tapes while supporting a cause that touches so many lives.

In 2006, the benefit took on an even more personal meaning for Bill Popp. That year, he had everything in place for the 20th Annual Benefit, including a lineup of acts, sponsors, and plans for a special two-day celebration.

However, in February of that year, Popp faced a health scare of his own when he had to undergo open-heart surgery for a quadruple bypass. He had never expected that the money he raised for the American Heart Association to help others would one day go toward saving his own life.

The story of Daddy Tapes, the man behind the benefit’s name, is also a touching and inspiring one. Daddy Tapes, whose real name was George L. Popp, was the backbone of his son’s band, ‘The Tapes.’ He sacrificed his own dreams of retiring in Florida to stay in New York, working as a night watchman to support his son’s music career.

Instead of spending his final years relaxing in the sunshine, Daddy Tapes dedicated himself to helping Bill Popp make his musical dreams a reality. He worked tirelessly, even addressing over 200 envelopes by hand each month to support his son’s band’s mailing list.

In the early 1980s, when it was rare to see anyone over 45 in a rock club, Daddy Tapes could often be found smoking his pipe and cheering on ‘The Tapes’ from the crowd.

Daddy Tapes passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 1, 1986, from a heart attack at the age of 73, just before the first Daddy Tapes Benefit was held. His legacy lives on in the music, the memories, and the thousands of dollars raised for heart disease research.

Bill Popp still lives in the same house his father worked so hard to maintain, and every rehearsal with ‘The Tapes’ serves as a reminder of the sacrifices Daddy Tapes made for his son.

Now, 44 years later, ‘The Tapes’ continue to play, and the Daddy Tapes Benefit is still going strong, with its 39th anniversary almost here. Daddy Tapes’s legacy, both as a father and a supporter of his son’s music, continues to inspire and motivate those involved with the event.

All proceeds will go to the American Heart Association, supporting research and treatment for heart disease. The event is a testament to the power of music to bring people together, heal, and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.