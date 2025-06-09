You are reading

Astoria’s Comfortland makes its Manhattan debut this July

Comfortland is bringing its over-the-top treats to the Lower East Side this July. Photo credit: Comfortland.

June 9, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The Lower East Side is about to get a sweet makeover, Astoria-style, with the expansion of Comfortland to the NYC neighborhood.

The beloved local gem, known for its decadent sweets and savory sandwiches, is slated to open its newest location at 92 Rivington St. this July.

Comfortland is coming to the Lower East Side this summer. Photo credit: Comfortland.

The restaurant, known for over-the-top renditions of comfort food favorites, like the Freaky Friday fried chicken sandwich, chopped cheese empanada, and decadent desserts and shakes, has been a beloved favorite amongst the Astoria community since 2010. The expansion marks the first time the brand is opening up shop in another borough to share its tasty treats and warm-hearted service with the concrete jungle of NYC.

The beloved venue is known for its over-the-top treats. Photo credit: Comfortland.

“We’ve built something really special in Astoria, and the Lower East Side felt like the right place to grow,” said Donnie D’Alessio, the founder and owner of Comfortland. “We’re thrilled to have found a space that feels true to who we are. We’re counting down the days until Manhattan gets its first bite of Comfortland.”

Comfortland serves an array of decadent desserts. Photo credit: Comfortland.

D’Alessio first won the hearts of Astorians when he opened Comfortland in 2010, which initially opened as a go-to spot for those with a sweet tooth for an array of sweets like decadent creations with fresh donuts from Donut Diva, ice cream, milkshakes, and other special treats.

The shop expanded to open another Astoria favorite, Queens Comfort, in 2011, which focused on the savory side, with over-the-top brunch entrees and dinner, set amongst decor filled with childhood nostalgia, like memorable knick-knacks, family photos, and more. When Queens Comfort closed its doors in late 2020 as a result of the financial strain from the pandemic, Comfortland became the go-to space for the brand’s sweet and savory dishes, all in one.

Beyond being a go-to space for unique treats, the space has hosted a list of fun neighborhood events, like when they hosted their own San Gennaro Festival and included sweets like deep-fried rainbow cake and deep-fried lasagna. 

One of the restaurant’s delicious rainbow cookie creations. Photo credit: Comfortland.

Over the years, the local gem has captured the hearts of many, including celebrities like Guy Fieri, who stopped by the eatery, prominent names like Action Bronson, NY Knicks star Jalen Brunson and other familiar faces. 

Comfortland offers an array of savory and sweet treats. Photo credit: Comfortland.

The newest expansion is a great addition to the Lower East Side community, and as the opening day draws nearer, the new space’s menu will unfold along with more information on any grand opening events. To stay updated on their opening day and more news, follow their Instagram at @Comfortland.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens voters to decide key Civil Court races in 2025 primary and general elections

Jun. 6, 2025 By Athena Dawson & Czarinna Andres

Queens voters will head to the polls this year to decide a mix of contested and uncontested Civil Court races, including three competitive Democratic primaries and multiple general election matchups. The contests span countywide vacancies and judicial seats in four Municipal Court Districts. The primary election will take place on Tuesday, June 24, with the general election set for Tuesday, November 4.

Read More
0
Load More Articles