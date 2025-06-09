Astoria’s Comfortland makes its Manhattan debut this July

June 9, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The Lower East Side is about to get a sweet makeover, Astoria-style, with the expansion of Comfortland to the NYC neighborhood.

The beloved local gem, known for its decadent sweets and savory sandwiches, is slated to open its newest location at 92 Rivington St. this July.

The restaurant, known for over-the-top renditions of comfort food favorites, like the Freaky Friday fried chicken sandwich, chopped cheese empanada, and decadent desserts and shakes, has been a beloved favorite amongst the Astoria community since 2010. The expansion marks the first time the brand is opening up shop in another borough to share its tasty treats and warm-hearted service with the concrete jungle of NYC.

“We’ve built something really special in Astoria, and the Lower East Side felt like the right place to grow,” said Donnie D’Alessio, the founder and owner of Comfortland. “We’re thrilled to have found a space that feels true to who we are. We’re counting down the days until Manhattan gets its first bite of Comfortland.”

D’Alessio first won the hearts of Astorians when he opened Comfortland in 2010, which initially opened as a go-to spot for those with a sweet tooth for an array of sweets like decadent creations with fresh donuts from Donut Diva, ice cream, milkshakes, and other special treats.

The shop expanded to open another Astoria favorite, Queens Comfort, in 2011, which focused on the savory side, with over-the-top brunch entrees and dinner, set amongst decor filled with childhood nostalgia, like memorable knick-knacks, family photos, and more. When Queens Comfort closed its doors in late 2020 as a result of the financial strain from the pandemic, Comfortland became the go-to space for the brand’s sweet and savory dishes, all in one.

Beyond being a go-to space for unique treats, the space has hosted a list of fun neighborhood events, like when they hosted their own San Gennaro Festival and included sweets like deep-fried rainbow cake and deep-fried lasagna.

Over the years, the local gem has captured the hearts of many, including celebrities like Guy Fieri, who stopped by the eatery, prominent names like Action Bronson, NY Knicks star Jalen Brunson and other familiar faces.

The newest expansion is a great addition to the Lower East Side community, and as the opening day draws nearer, the new space’s menu will unfold along with more information on any grand opening events. To stay updated on their opening day and more news, follow their Instagram at @Comfortland.