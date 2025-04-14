Astoria’s Cannavita and Comfortland to celebrate 4/20 with exclusive ‘Freak’ sandwich giveaway

April 14, 2025 By Jessica Militello

In celebration of 4/20, two Astoria favorites are teaming up to deliver the ultimate high holiday treat.

Cannavita Dispensary is partnering with Comfortland for a special promotion on Sunday, April 20, featuring an indulgent, one-day-only sandwich from the beloved comfort food hotspot known for its wildly creative dishes.

Beginning at 4:20 p.m., the first 24 customers who spend $60 or more at Cannavita, located at 30-30 Steinway St., will receive a complimentary “4/20 Freak” sandwich crafted exclusively for the occasion. The sandwich takes inspiration from McDonald’s infamous “Land, Air & Sea” burger and is designed to satisfy the most intense munchies.

“Comfortland has always been a staple with Cannavita,” said Allie Carney, the dispensary’s operating manager. “Our team often places group orders, and we love Comfortland. Back in the Fall, we were working with James Avatar [Comfortland’s front-of-house manager] for Throwback Thursdays, and he was the wonderful person we collaborated with. We’re so happy to be revisiting this Comfortland journey.”

Cannavita made its debut in the Astoria community in Feb. 2024. As one of the few dispensaries in the area, the space often enjoys collaborating with other businesses and groups in the community. The venue’s vast space allows the dispensary to regularly offer classes and events, such as gallery night featuring work by upcoming artists, open mic comedy nights, and yoga classes. Collaborating with Comfortland was the perfect partnership as the neighborhood gem has been providing decadent desserts and tasty comfort food, as well as fun events and collaborations with other businesses in the neighborhood since 2010.

“Bringing the community together and collaborating with other companies makes it easier for people to see that we are filled with the best of the best for them to live around in the community, including our team,” said Nick Nolasco, Cannavita’s budtender.

Their latest collaboration with Comfortland for 4/20 provides another way to do something fun for the community in light of the unofficial celebration. The sandwich will be presented in a Cannavita-branded box to make the giveaway even more special. The group plans to continue finding way to reach out to the community and provide a space to unwind, socialize, and learn something new.

“In Astoria, we’re in a community-based environment, so we try to give just back to the community,” said Daniel Desovski, the general manager. “We support local artists for gallery night, and we do yoga nights, so everything we do is basically for those in the community.”