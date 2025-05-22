You are reading

Adorable pet parade in Astoria raises awareness for animal welfare campaign

Pets and their owners at the Pledge Kindness pet parade at Chateau Le Woof on May 17. Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

May 22, 2025 By Jessica Militello

On Saturday, May 17, Chateau Le Woof partnered with animal welfare nonprofit FarmKind to host a heartwarming pet parade and costume contest aimed at raising awareness for the organization’s new campaign, Pledge Kindness, which advocates for compassion toward all animals—whether pets, farmed, lab-raised, or wild.

Grand‑prize winner Gia Diamond as “Poppa Pope.” Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

The event, held at Chateau Le Woof’s dog café at 31-01 Vernon Blvd. in Astoria, featured red-carpet moments, pup-friendly snacks, and a loop around Socrates Sculpture Park. The celebration also included a meet-and-greet with Instagram-famous pets and a special event-day menu created just for the four-legged guests.

Pets gather for the Pledge Kindness pet parade on May 17 at Chateau Le Woof. Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Costumed pets are ready to go on parade. Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

The Pledge Kindness campaign encourages the public to take four simple but meaningful actions: adopt first, shop cruelty-free, support factory-farm reform, and use humane solutions for wildlife conflicts. FarmKind’s goal is to inspire individuals to take part in creating a safer, more compassionate world for animals of all kinds.

Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

A highlight of the day was the costume contest, where Gia Diamond, dressed as “Poppa Pope,” took home the grand prize of $250 alongside her owner, David Roberts, founder of Proper Pet Care NYC. Beloved local pup and Chateau Le Woof mascot Lola le Woof also addressed attendees with a “speech,” promoting FarmKind’s mission to protect all animals.

Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Check out all of the adorable photos from the event.

The pet parade included signs against animal cruelty. Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

The parade included adorable pets from all over NYC.Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Pets and their owners take a stand against animal cruelty. Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

Photo credit: Studio Coco NYC

