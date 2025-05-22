Adorable pet parade in Astoria raises awareness for animal welfare campaign

May 22, 2025 By Jessica Militello

On Saturday, May 17, Chateau Le Woof partnered with animal welfare nonprofit FarmKind to host a heartwarming pet parade and costume contest aimed at raising awareness for the organization’s new campaign, Pledge Kindness, which advocates for compassion toward all animals—whether pets, farmed, lab-raised, or wild.

The event, held at Chateau Le Woof’s dog café at 31-01 Vernon Blvd. in Astoria, featured red-carpet moments, pup-friendly snacks, and a loop around Socrates Sculpture Park. The celebration also included a meet-and-greet with Instagram-famous pets and a special event-day menu created just for the four-legged guests.

The Pledge Kindness campaign encourages the public to take four simple but meaningful actions: adopt first, shop cruelty-free, support factory-farm reform, and use humane solutions for wildlife conflicts. FarmKind’s goal is to inspire individuals to take part in creating a safer, more compassionate world for animals of all kinds.

A highlight of the day was the costume contest, where Gia Diamond, dressed as “Poppa Pope,” took home the grand prize of $250 alongside her owner, David Roberts, founder of Proper Pet Care NYC. Beloved local pup and Chateau Le Woof mascot Lola le Woof also addressed attendees with a “speech,” promoting FarmKind’s mission to protect all animals.

Check out all of the adorable photos from the event.