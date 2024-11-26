Woman sought for beating F train rider with her boot at the Queensbridge subway station: NYPD

Nov. 26, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a woman who got into an argument with another rider on a Queens-bound F train during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 17.

The altercation escalated into violence when the woman attacked the 59-year-old man using her boot as the fracas spilled out onto the platform at the 21st Street–Queensbridge subway station.

The bizarre scene began inside the station just before 3 a.m. when the suspect ran up behind the victim and bashed him in the head several times with her boot, causing him to fall to the platform. The crazed assailant put her boot back on and ran out of the station and was last seen running away on 21st Street.

The bludgeoned man suffered injuries to his right eye during the beatdown and his left knee when he fell to the platform, an NYPD spokeswoman said Tuesday. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described her as having a slim build and dark complexion. She wore pink-tinted eyeglasses, a black leather jacket over a black midriff top that exposed a tattoo on her belly, and a black mini skirt.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 24, the 114th Precinct has reported 526 felony assaults so far in 2024, 67 more than the 459 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 14.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also rising in the precinct, with 42 reported so far this year, seven more than the 35 reported at the same point in 2023, and an increase of 20%, according to CompStat.