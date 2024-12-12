Western Queens holiday markets spotlight local artisans and unique gifts

Dec. 12, 2024 By Allison Kridle

Western Queens is embracing the holiday spirit with several festive vendor markets showcasing unique, handcrafted goods from local artisans. Residents and visitors alike can explore these markets, which offer one-of-a-kind gifts and support small businesses in the community. These events are hubs for holiday shopping and cheer, from handmade crafts to creative treasures.

Astoria Holiday Market

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Ave.

Sunday, December 15

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy two days of browsing and buying one-of-a-kind items with a refreshing beer in hand at the Astoria Holiday Market at Bohemian Hall. Filled with locally made toys, jewelry, baked goods, clothing and accessories, there is something at this market for everyone on your list.

Off The Wall Affordable Holiday Fine Art Fair

LIC-A, Culture Lab and Brickhouse, 5-25 46th Ave.

Now through Sunday, December 15

If you have an art lover to buy for this holiday season but can’t break the bank, this art fair in Long Island City is a can’t-miss. For a month, affordable fine art will be on display and for sale at Culture Lab. The annual event is ideal for meeting artists in the neighborhood and help expand a friend or family member’s art collection.

Last Minute Market

Heart of Gold, 37-14 31st Ave.

Friday, December 20

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a few days before gift-giving, and you haven’t made a dent in your shopping list. Luckily, you know you can count on Heart of Gold to host a last-minute market with a handful of artisans from the outer boroughs to make your life a little easier…and brighter! The Astoria bar will also offer complimentary hot cider for shoppers and a delicious food popup from a local vendor.

Queer Holiday Market

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Ave.

Saturday, December 14

$10 entry fee

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organized by local staple Dave’s Lesbian Bar, gay bands, artisans and even Santa will take over Bohemian Hall for a day of shopping, rocking and giving (to mutual aid). The jolly event will be a celebration of togetherness and love mixed with queer holiday cheer.

Holiday Vendor Market

Our House, 23-71 31 St.

Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hosted by Our House, Astoria’s favorite co-working and community gathering space, a vendor market will be held for an entire weekend in their cozy pad. Say hello to local artists and fellow neighbors as they sell and show off their goods and creations for two days. Don’t forget to check out the back patio too!

Queens Craft Brigade’s Holiday Market

Katch Astoria, 31-19 Newtown Ave.

Saturday, December 14

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The giving season wouldn’t be without a Queens Craft Brigade holiday market. For two Saturdays, several Queens-based vendors will set up their homemade wares in the spacious backyard at Katch Astoria. There, you will find unique artwork, jewelry, pottery, food, fashion, etc., and Katch’s warm comfort food, perfect after some local shopping.

Holiday Market

31st Ave Open Street

Saturday, December 14 and 21 and Sunday, December 15 and 22

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Strolling down the open streets in Astoria, lined with tons of local makers on each side, is the ideal way to shop for the holidays. Everything from funky jewelry to freshly baked goods always makes an appearance among so many more. People watching and getting a bite to eat at a nearby eatery or just chatting with purveyors spread the spirit, too!