WATCH: Woodside Attempted Robbery Suspect Busted in LIC After Police Car Chase

Jan. 19, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man in an SUV was arrested in Long Island City Wednesday night after being chased by several police vehicles following an attempted armed robbery in Woodside.

The arrest was captured on video, exclusively by the Queens/LIC Post.

Jimmy Aris, 36, was busted by cops – along with an accomplice — after trying to rob a 49-year-old man in front of Gleason Paints, located at 38-11 65th St., in Woodside, according to police.

The pair were picked up by police while driving a dark-colored Lexus SUV — with Connecticut plates — after being pursued by multiple police vehicles from the 110th and 108th Precincts, authorities said.

The Lexus was stopped by police on the corner of 21st Street and 46th Avenue in Long Island City at around 11 p.m. — where Aris was captured on video being arrested by police against the wall of the First Ward School building.

Arris, who was injured when police arrested him, was then put on a gurney and wheeled into the back of an EMS vehicle. It is unclear what injuries he sustained and how he got them.

It is understood that the second suspect, a man, fled from the SUV when it stopped, and several police vehicles could be seen circling the area trying to catch him. Cops say he was later apprehended. His identity has yet to be released.

Around two dozen cops — and several police vehicles — could be seen converged at the intersection while a police helicopter flew noisily overhead.

Police temporarily cordoned off 21st Street from 45th Road to 46th Avenue.

Meanwhile, the SUV could be seen parked on the side of the road at the intersection with its front wiper moving from side to side.