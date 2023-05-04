You are reading

Van Leeuwen expands to Queens with new storefront on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria

 

Van Leeuwen, known for its decadent ice cream, opened a new storefront on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria. (Photo courtesy of Van Leeuwen)

May 4, 2023 By Julia Moro

Van Leeuwen, the popular ice cream chain, made its debut in Queens with a new storefront at 33-01 Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria, offering $1 scoops from 12 to 2 p.m. and a free tote for the first 100 guests on May 4, its opening day.

Van Leeuwen is known for its decadent and delicious dairy and vegan ice cream made from scratch. In 2008, the ice cream chain started in a yellow truck on the streets of New York City. Now, they are nationally known for creative desserts, such as the limited-edition collaboration flavors including Hidden Valley Ranch, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and BIGFACE Coffee Affogato, in partnership with NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

(Photo courtesy of Van Leeuwen)

Van Leeuwen offers quarterly seasonal specials, and its spring flavors — Malted Milkshake & Fries, All the Cookies, Vegan Planet Earth and Vegan Very Berry Sorbet — will be available until June 1.

This opening in Queens marks Van Leeuwen’s expansion to a third borough and brings the total number of storefronts in the city to 23.

“We are always excited to open new stores, but especially at home in NYC – where it all began 15 years ago,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO.

(Photo courtesy of Van Leeuwen)

Van Leeuwen’s extensive menu features more than 30 signature flavors, including Honeycomb, Pistachio (made with Pistachios sourced from Mount Etna in Sicily), Marionberry Cheesecake (made with vine-ripened berries from Oregon farm partner Stahlbush Island Farms), Praline Butter Cake and Earl Grey Tea (made with Rishi Tea), in addition to sundaes, housemade waffle cones, ice cream sandwiches, root beer floats, milkshakes and pints to-go.

Popular vegan flavors made with oat and cashew milk, include Churros & Fudge, Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb, Strawberry Shortcake and more.

The Astoria location is open Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For more information, visit vanleeuwenicecream.com.

