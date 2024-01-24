Upcoming Astoria development now taking signups for priority renters’ list

Jan. 24, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Signups are now open for the priority renters’ list of a 354-unit multifamily development in Astoria expected to be completed in time for residents to move in during Fall 2024.

Signing up for this list allows prospective tenants to receive updates on when units will be leased and the cost of these units.

Located at 34-35 44th St., Hearthstone Astoria will have one-bedroom and two-bedroom units available. Of the 354 units, approximately 88 of them will be permanently affordable. According to Hearthstone Astoria’s website, the monthly rents may end up ranging in price from as little as $3,000 to over $6,000.

The development is expected to include approximately 20,000 square feet of amenities, which will be located on the second and tenth floors of the building. Amenities on the second floor include a gym, yoga studio, children’s playroom and resident lounge. Among the amenities on the tenth floor are a co-working lounge, a library and a chef’s kitchen that extends out to a rooftop deck. The development will also have 200 parking spaces and 25,000 square feet of neighborhood retail.

Hearthstone Astoria was developed by the New York City-based real estate firm Silverstein Properties. Construction on the property began in Spring 2022 and the building was topped off in September 2023. In addition to Silverstein Properties, the team working on the project includes Hill West Architects and general contractor NY Developers and Management. M.N.S. Real Estate is serving as the leasing broker.

Leasing opportunities for Hearthstone Astoria are expected to become available in the third quarter of 2024, around the same time that the building is expected to open.

A website for the upcoming development, known as Hearthstone Astoria, was set up at hearthstoneastoria.com for interested potential renters to sign up.