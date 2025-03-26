Two teens slashed inside Astoria Park on Tuesday, five suspects sought: NYPD

March 26, 2025 By Bill Parry

Two teenagers were slashed in Astoria Park on Tuesday evening after they were involved in an argument with five other teens.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in the park just before 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old man with a slash wound to his torso and a 17-year-old woman with a slash wound to her torso, an NYPD spokesman said on Wednesday. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the 19-year-old to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. EMS transported the wounded girl to Harlem Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Further investigation determined the victims encountered a group of five teenagers between Shore Boulevard and the Astoria Park swimming pool. A verbal dispute escalated into violence when at least one of the suspects pulled out a knife and slashed the victims before they ran off. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 23, the 114th Precinct has reported 135 felony assaults so far in 2025, three more than the 132 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 2.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.