Top Queens spots to catch Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LIX for history-making showdown

Feb. 5, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to make history this Sunday when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, seeking to become the first team to win three consecutive championships. If you’re in Western Queens, there are plenty of great venues to catch all the action of the Big Game.

The Chiefs will meet the Eagles at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Patrick Mahomes and his team are poised to add to their legacy with a shot at sporting immortality.

This marks the second Super Bowl matchup between these two teams in three years after Kansas City defeated Philadelphia 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

While the Chiefs are looking to secure an unprecedented third consecutive title after last year’s thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are hungry for redemption. Since their loss to Kansas City in the last Super Bowl, they’ve strengthened their roster with star running back Saquon Barkley. Sunday’s game will be an exciting opportunity to see how Barkley impacts the Eagles’ chances, especially since he’ll be celebrating his 28th birthday on game day.

With so much on the line, here are some of the best venues in Western Queens to see if the Chiefs can make history or if the Eagles will spoil the party.

The Wolfhound, 38-14 30th Ave. Astoria

Queens-based Chiefs fans must consider a trip to the Wolfhound this Sunday. The Irish bar is hosting a “Chiefs Mania” to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, giving out free green tea to any patron wearing Chiefs uniforms on Game Day.

Admission is free on Sunday, but anyone interested in watching the game in the Wolfhound is advised to RSVP here.

The Astoria bar will also serve game-day snacks and drinks on Sunday and said it will air Kendrick Lamar’s half-time show in full with sound.

Katch Astoria, 31-19 Newtown Ave. Astoria

Katch is one of Queens’ biggest sports bars and is an ideal location to catch the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The bar will be airing the game on 60 screens and also plans to host a special half-time celebration.

Katch will also offer several beer and shot specials throughout Sunday’s game, and on game day, it will hold a raffle for an NFL jersey.

Tap House Queens, 72-07 Austin Ave. Forest Hills

Tap House Queens is one of the best bars in Forest Hills for live sports and is an excellent destination on Sunday evening.

The bar is taking reservations ahead of the Big Game and will have a variety of special offers for craft beers during the Super Bowl. It will also be taking pre-orders for wings ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

Rivercrest, 33-15 Ditmars Blvd. Astoria

Ditmars Boulevard’s neighborhood bar Rivercrest is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday with a variety of promotions.

On Sunday, the Astoria sports bar will offer bucket specials and a food menu throughout the day and will show the game on projectors and more than a dozen televisions.

Rivercrest is also offering catering on Sunday, which will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. All orders must be placed by Wednesday, Feb. 5.

43 Bar & Grill, 43-06 43rd St. Sunnyside

43 Bar & Grill is the go-to destination in Sunnyside for sporting events and Super Bowl Sunday is no different.

Famed for its Atomic Wings, the Sunnyside staple is already fielding a huge number of reservations and is advising patrons to arrive early on Game Day to ensure they get a seat.

Like Rivercrest, 43 Bar & Grill is also offering catering on Game Day, offering Atomic Wings for pick-up with reheating instructions included. Patrons are encouraged to call early to book their wings for Super Bowl parties, with pick-up available until 4 p.m. on Sunday.