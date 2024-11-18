Three teens sought in knifepoint robbery at Astoria Houses: NYPD

Nov. 18, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for three teenagers who robbed a man at knifepoint in September and remain at large.

On the night of Sunday, Sept. 1, the 30-year-old victim was inside an apartment building along the Astoria Houses waterfront in the vicinity of 1st Street and Astoria Boulevard when he was approached by three strangers just before 11 p.m.

One of the teens pulled out a knife and forcibly removed $80 from the victim before the trio fled in an unknown direction, one on foot and two on kick scooters, police said on Sunday. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the armed robbers on Sunday, describing one of them as having a dark complexion with a slim build and approximately 18 years old. He wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans, red and black sneakers, a black knit hat, and a blue facemask. The second assailant is described as having a dark complexion with a slim build, approximately 18 years old. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and fled on a scooter. The third suspect has a dark complexion, is between 17 and 19 years old, and has a slim build. He wore a red T-shirt, black pants, and red and black sneakers. He took off on a scooter.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 10, the 114th Precinct has reported 268 robberies so far in 2024, 28 more than the 240 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 11.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.