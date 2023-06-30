You are reading

Thousands turnout for Independence Day fireworks at Astoria Park

Fireworks ring in the 4th of July celebration in Astoria, Queens. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

June 30, 2023 By Julia Moro

Attendees at Astoria Park were left in awe as they watched the fireworks show over the East River on Thursday, June 29.

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition (LDC) Inc. hosted its early Independence Day celebration on the Astoria Park Great Lawn and Shore Boulevard between the Hell Gate Bridge and the pool.

The nonprofit has hosted this event annually since the 1980s, drawing tens of thousands in past years.

The community event featured a performance by Swingtime Big Band, a 20-person jazz band known for playing music from the swing era.

The musical performances were followed by a firework show put on by Fireworks by Grucci, a family-run company that has been putting on firework displays since the 1850s.

Queens residents gather on the great lawn in Astoria Park to ring in the 4th of July celebration with live music and a firework. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

(Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

(Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

(Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

(Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

(Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

(Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

(Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

(Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Celebrate Pride: Discover LGBTQ-owned businesses in western Queens

June 29, 2023 By Jessica Militello

Pride month is well underway and each year the celebration only seems to get bigger than the last. Western Queens has a ton of reason to celebrate with so many LGBTQ-owned businesses in the area. From delicious restaurants, to bars, and barber shops, here’s a list of places to check out in Astoria, and Long Island City for any month of the year.

Read More
0
Load More Articles