Suspect Wanted for Breaking into Smoke Shop in Astoria, Stealing CBD products: NYPD

(Photos: NYPD and Zola)

Police are looking for a man, pictured, who allegedly burglarized a smoke shop in Astoria last week (Photos: NYPD and Zola)

Jan. 26, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a smoke shop in Astoria last week.

The suspect broke through the front door of Kings Smoke Shop, located at 25-28 Broadway, at around 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to police.

Once inside, the alleged thief rummaged through the premises and swiped several cannabidiol (CBD) products, cops said.

He then fled the scene on foot, police said. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect (Photo: NYPD)

Police did not state the total value of the stolen items. No cash was taken.

The NYPD released images of the man wanted for questioning Wednesday. He can be seen wearing a light-green hooded coat and jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

