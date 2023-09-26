Sunnyside Post Mile 2023: Halloween-themed run returns on Oct 28

Sept. 26, 2023 Staff Report

The much-anticipated Sunnyside Post Mile is back again this year, and it’s embracing the Halloween spirit once more.

Set to take place on Oct. 28, participants are eagerly being invited to not just run or walk the mile, but to do it in their most enchanting costumes. The event includes children’s dashes once again, and the little ones are also encouraged to wear spooky costumes.

There will be goody bags for those who embrace the Halloween spirit and ribbons for the best-dressed participants. The organizers said it’s not just about running; it’s about showcasing creativity and getting into the frightful spirit of Halloween.

This year marks the seventh edition of the Sunnyside Post Mile since its launch in 2015. The event had to be postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Czarinna Andres, publisher of the Queens Post, said: “The Sunnyside Post Mile run has always been about weaving the fabric of our community tighter, celebrating every step together, and now, with the festive spirit of Halloween, adding a splash of magic to it. Every costume, every dash, every smile, reminds us of why this event is special.”

For those mapping out their strategy, the race will begin near Lou Lodati Park on 43rd Street as it has traditionally been. Participants will trace a route down 43rd Street, make a right onto Barnett Avenue, follow it, and then veer right onto 48th Street. The last stretch will be along 48th Street before making the final right onto Skillman Avenue. The finish line beckons near the park.

The local 108 precinct, in support of the event, will ensure roads are temporarily closed to facilitate the race.

For participants coming with pets or little ones in strollers, they’re not just welcomed, but celebrated. However, they are kindly requested to start at the back to ensure smooth progression for all.

The event is the result of the collective effort of the Queens/Sunnyside Post, in close partnership with the Woodside Sunnyside Runners and Sunnyside Community Services.

Sandy Vien, a leading figure from the Woodside-Sunnyside Runners, emphasized the event’s community spirit: “The Mile highlights our goal of bringing people together and supporting our local community organizations, so we love being a part of it every year. The Halloween theme was spooktacular last year, so we’re excited to bring it back!”

Moreover, the heart of this event lies in its noble cause. All proceeds will be donated to Sunnyside Community Services (SCS), which provides essential services for folks of all age ages.

Judy Zangwill, the executive director of SCS, shared her enthusiasm: “The Sunnyside Post Mile is a wonderful family-friendly event where you can connect with neighbors and make some new friends. It’s also an opportunity to support fellow New Yorkers, as the funds raised will help benefit SCS programs and activities for seniors, youth, caregivers, and immigrants. We’re so grateful to be a part of this event and can’t wait to see everyone at this year’s Sunnyside Post Mile!”

The event begins at 9:30 a.m., preceded by an opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m. For the young sprinters, Skillman Avenue will host the children’s dashes at 10:30 a.m. — a highlight for many. Children between 2 and 10 years are welcome to sign up.

Medals and accolades are also up for grabs. The three fastest runners will be honored. Furthermore, every child showcasing their speed in the dashes will be rewarded with ribbons.

The Sunnyside Post Mile admission, which includes a race day shirt, is priced at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (aged 60 and above), and $15 for the little ones– whether they partake in the mile and/or dash. All kids participating in the dash will also receive a race day shirt.

Participants are advised to secure their spots early to snag the limited-edition T-shirts. Those registering before Oct. 1 are eligible for a discount using the code: post5.

Embracing the community spirit, attendees can also form teams and kickstart their own fundraising efforts.

Potential sponsors and enthusiastic participants can get more information or register by reaching out to [email protected] or by following the registration link.